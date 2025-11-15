Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Gumla

A tragic accident in Gumla district, Jharkhand, claimed two lives when a bike collided with a tractor on Saturday evening, police reported.

The incident unfolded near the Basa River Bridge in Dumri area, leading to the deaths of Rupesh Ekka, 28, and Luis Minj, 65.

The victims, along with another injured person, were rushed to the Community Health Centre, where the two men were pronounced dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem to Sadar Hospital, Gumla, while investigations into the crash are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)