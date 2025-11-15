Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Gumla

A devastating accident in Jharkhand's Gumla district resulted in two deaths after a bike collided with a tractor near the Basa River Bridge. Identified as Rupesh Ekka and Luis Minj, the deceased were transported to the Community Health Centre and declared dead on arrival. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:04 IST
A tragic accident in Gumla district, Jharkhand, claimed two lives when a bike collided with a tractor on Saturday evening, police reported.

The incident unfolded near the Basa River Bridge in Dumri area, leading to the deaths of Rupesh Ekka, 28, and Luis Minj, 65.

The victims, along with another injured person, were rushed to the Community Health Centre, where the two men were pronounced dead. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem to Sadar Hospital, Gumla, while investigations into the crash are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

