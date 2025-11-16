Left Menu

Acquittal in Karol Bagh Murder Case: Court Highlights Prosecution's Gaps

A Delhi court has acquitted Vishal, charged with murder in 2019, citing insufficient evidence. The court criticized the prosecution for not establishing conclusive circumstances and neglecting to present public witnesses, which cast doubt on the investigation's transparency and fairness.

Updated: 16-11-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable verdict, a Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of murder in 2019, underscoring significant gaps in the prosecution's case.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh, stated that the prosecution failed to transition from suggesting possible guilt to irrefutable evidence against Vishal, the accused.

The decision is notable for its critique of the prosecution's failure to produce public witnesses present at the crime scene, raising issues about the investigation's fairness.

