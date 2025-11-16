Acquittal in Karol Bagh Murder Case: Court Highlights Prosecution's Gaps

In a notable verdict, a Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of murder in 2019, underscoring significant gaps in the prosecution's case.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh, stated that the prosecution failed to transition from suggesting possible guilt to irrefutable evidence against Vishal, the accused.

The decision is notable for its critique of the prosecution's failure to produce public witnesses present at the crime scene, raising issues about the investigation's fairness.