Dramatic Train Incident Recreation Aids Investigation
The Railway Police are investigating a shocking incident in which a man allegedly kicked a woman off a train in Kerala. The reenactment at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station involved the suspect and revealed key details. A critical witness, a migrant worker, has been identified to help solve the case.
The Railway Police in Kerala are conducting a detailed investigation into a harrowing incident involving a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on a moving train. Authorities recreated the November 2 event at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station to gain insights into the suspect's actions and the victim's ordeal.
Santhosh Kumar, the suspect, was brought from police custody to the station, where he re-enacted positioning himself near the train's door, as the victim, Sreekutty, and her friend, Archana, stood nearby. This act of reconstruction was pivotal in piecing together evidence, helping investigators understand the dynamics of the confrontation.
A breakthrough in the case came with the identification of a migrant worker from Bihar who witnessed the attack and attempted to rescue the women. Surveillance footage was instrumental in tracing this crucial eyewitness, whose testimony is now being recorded to bring justice to the young victim, currently hospitalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
