Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

The Indian Army is considering a groundbreaking move by planning to induct women cadres into the Territorial Army as part of a pilot project. Sources revealed on Sunday that recruitment will initially be restricted to selected battalions, potentially expanding based on initial feedback.

This move aligns with the government's emphasis on 'Nari Shakti' or women's empowerment within the armed forces. In March 2022, then Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, stated that the role of women in combat is an evolving concept, highlighting ongoing reviews.

The Territorial Army, established under the 1948 Territorial Army Act and officially inaugurated in 1949, aims to blend citizen soldier ethos with the organizational needs of the military. Currently, it has around 50,000 personnel who have been actively involved in past military operations.