Security Forces Foil Maoist Plans with Explosive Cache Discovery in Odisha

Security forces have successfully thwarted a potential threat posed by Maoists with the recent discovery of a large cache of explosives and weapons in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The operation, conducted by the Border Security Force, unearthed the hidden arsenal from a cave.

The dramatic find took place in the Dulagundi forest, situated in the jurisdiction of the Kalimela police station area. During a routine combing operation, security personnel detected the dangerous contraband, reinforcing the region's vulnerability to insurgent activities.

The recovered items included various weapons and explosives: an improvised directional mine, a pistol, 110 gelatin sticks, electronic devices, and a substantial quantity of ammunition. This includes 150 live 7.62 mm cartridges, 170 empty cases, and more, confirming the seriousness of the threat averted.

(With inputs from agencies.)