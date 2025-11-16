Security Forces Foil Maoist Plans with Explosive Cache Discovery in Odisha
Security forces uncovered a significant cache of explosives and weapons hidden by Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The discovery occurred during a BSF operation in the Dulagundi forest area, revealing firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices intended for insurgent activities.
- Country:
- India
Security forces have successfully thwarted a potential threat posed by Maoists with the recent discovery of a large cache of explosives and weapons in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The operation, conducted by the Border Security Force, unearthed the hidden arsenal from a cave.
The dramatic find took place in the Dulagundi forest, situated in the jurisdiction of the Kalimela police station area. During a routine combing operation, security personnel detected the dangerous contraband, reinforcing the region's vulnerability to insurgent activities.
The recovered items included various weapons and explosives: an improvised directional mine, a pistol, 110 gelatin sticks, electronic devices, and a substantial quantity of ammunition. This includes 150 live 7.62 mm cartridges, 170 empty cases, and more, confirming the seriousness of the threat averted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoists
- explosives
- weapons
- Odisha
- security forces
- Malkangiri
- BSF
- arms cache
- discovery
- Cave find
ALSO READ
BSF Seizes Heroin, Dismantles Smuggling Operations Along Punjab Border
Security Forces Neutralize IED Threat in Rajouri
BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling: Drones, Arms & Narcotics Seized in Punjab
Security Forces Neutralize Six Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Security Forces Foil Terror Plot with Arrest in Sopore