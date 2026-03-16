Tragedy in the Ranks: BSF Jawan's Untimely Demise

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was discovered dead from an apparent suicide inside a camp in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, early Monday, according to local authorities.

Head Constable Hari Babu, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging at his post within the Penthi area camp. Following the discovery, his body was transported to a hospital for postmortem analysis and other procedural formalities.

Authorities have not yet determined what drove Babu to take this drastic step. Officials state that police have initiated inquest proceedings and further investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind this tragic incident.