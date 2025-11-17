Left Menu

Tragedy in Sonbhadra: Quarry Collapse Unveils Illegal Mining Menace

A tragic quarry collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district raises alarms on illegal mining practices. Four bodies have been recovered, with more victims possibly trapped. Allegations from locals suggest police collusion with mining mafias. Families of victims demand compensation and government job support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:12 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, where a quarry collapse has resulted in the recovery of four bodies, according to officials on Monday.

District Magistrate BN Singh reported that the bodies were recovered overnight from the rubble that began falling on Saturday evening, further complicating rescue operations.

Allegations of illegal mining activities and police collusion have surfaced, with local representatives calling for victim support and thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

