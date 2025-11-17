Delhi Court Proceedings in the Red Fort Blast Case Unfold

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) presented Amir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, before a Delhi court. The case, which shocked the nation, involved an explosion that claimed 13 lives in the heart of India's capital.

The blast took place on November 10 when a car laden with explosives detonated near the historic Red Fort, leaving several injured. Authorities have connected the incident to a broader terror network, linking the operation to Umar Nabi from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Umar Nabi, the driver of the ill-fated car, is alleged to have connections with a 'white collar' terror module. This cell was dismantled after the recovery of explosives, primarily from Faridabad in Haryana, shedding light on a significant security breach.