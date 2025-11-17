Left Menu

Decades-Old Fraudster Caught Amid Red Fort Blast Investigation

Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, brother of Al Falah University's Chairman, was arrested for a fraud case dating 25 years back in Mhow, MP. His arrest coincides with ongoing investigations into a recent Delhi blast, which has ties to Al Falah University, involving multiple fraudulent activities and inquiries.

In a dramatic twist, Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the brother of Al Falah University Chairman Javed Siddiqui, has been nabbed by Madhya Pradesh police after decades on the run, accused of a major financial scam. The arrest highlights his pivotal role in defrauding Mhow citizens over 25 years ago.

This development dovetails with a broader investigation into a devastating explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The main suspect in the blast was a university alumnus, drawing authorities' attention to the institution's internal governance and potential involvement in illegal activities.

The parallel investigations have led to summonses for Javed Siddiqui, marking an intersecting inquiry into financial wrongdoings and clarifying inconsistencies linked to Al Falah University, further intensifying scrutiny on institutional operations and individual involvements.

