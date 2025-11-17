Left Menu

Sabotage Shakes Warsaw-Lublin Railway Route

A sabotage-induced explosion destroyed a railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed. Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are investigating. This incident heightens concerns as Warsaw's role as an aid hub to Ukraine might be targeted for sabotage, despite Moscow's denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion that devastated a section of the railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route has been attributed to sabotage, announced Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday.

Tusk disclosed via social media platform X that an explosive device caused the destruction. Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are actively investigating the scene. Similar damage closer to Lublin has also been reported.

Local police reported on Sunday that a train driver found damage on the railway line in central Poland. Poland has previously expressed concerns that its pivotal role in providing aid to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia makes it vulnerable to sabotage, a claim consistently denied by Moscow.

