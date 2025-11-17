Left Menu

Maharashtra Civic Bodies Face Court Scrutiny Over Illegal Hoardings

The Bombay High Court is pressing Maharashtra's civic bodies for data on FIRs and fines linked to illegal hoardings on public property. The court praised Latur Municipal Corporation's proactive measures while warning Thane Municipal Corporation over delayed actions. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for November 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:35 IST
Maharashtra Civic Bodies Face Court Scrutiny Over Illegal Hoardings
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has demanded detailed information from all civic bodies in Maharashtra regarding the number of FIRs filed against illegal hoardings, banners, and posters and the fines collected from them.

During a session, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil emphasized the necessity of knowing the actions municipal bodies have taken to recover fines associated with these civic violations. For years, the court has been advocating for rigorous actions against political parties and others breaching these rules.

The court acknowledged the efforts of Latur Municipal Corporation for its exemplary system against unlawful advertising, suggesting that other municipalities should adopt similar practices. In contrast, it admonished the Thane Municipal Corporation for its delay in reporting actions taken and warned of possible summonses if compliance isn't met by next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Schemes

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Sch...

 India
2
Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Ex-Minister to Death for 2024 Uprising

 Global
3
Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

Sellwin Traders to Acquire Stake in Kumkum Wellness

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025