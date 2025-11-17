Cattle Chaos: Rights Commission Slams Civic Negligence in Bhiwani

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has raised alarm over the municipal authorities' negligence in Bhiwani, demanding immediate action to keep public pathways clear of cattle obstructions. This dereliction, it stated, contravenes both statutory and moral obligations and infringes upon the rights of residents, particularly affecting children and the elderly.

Justice Lalit Batra, chairperson of the Commission, expressed serious concern over this negligence, citing violations of both national and international human rights standards. He emphasized the urgent need for Bhiwani's Municipal Council to ensure hygienic and accessible public spaces, as required under various articles of international conventions and constitutional rights.

The Commission ordered a comprehensive factual report from Bhiwani's District Municipal Commissioner, outlining steps taken towards resolving these issues. Furthermore, it called for coordinated efforts from Haryana state authorities to relocate dairies outside municipal limits, thereby safeguarding public health and ensuring clean urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)