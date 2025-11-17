Security Intensifies at Jammu Railway Station After Terror Module Uncovered
Security is heightened at Jammu railway station after a white-collar terror group was exposed. Police in Poonch also offer a Rs 5 lakh reward for terrorist-related information, emphasizing community involvement. Surveillance has tightened and citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to combat terrorism effectively.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a recent dismantling of a white-collar terror network, security has been significantly increased at the Jammu railway station. The intensified measures follow the arrest of eight individuals, including multiple doctors, charged with orchestrating major attacks within the country.
An atmosphere of heightened vigilance is evident as police and paramilitary forces undertake surprise inspections of passengers and their belongings. This step aims to ensure the station's safety and prevent any potential threats.
Additionally, the police in Poonch district are fostering public cooperation by offering a reward of Rs 5 lakh for credible information regarding terrorist activities. Emphasizing confidentiality, authorities are encouraging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities directly linked to aiding terrorists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
