Security Intensifies at Jammu Railway Station After Terror Module Uncovered

Security is heightened at Jammu railway station after a white-collar terror group was exposed. Police in Poonch also offer a Rs 5 lakh reward for terrorist-related information, emphasizing community involvement. Surveillance has tightened and citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to combat terrorism effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:58 IST
Security Intensifies at Jammu Railway Station After Terror Module Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of a recent dismantling of a white-collar terror network, security has been significantly increased at the Jammu railway station. The intensified measures follow the arrest of eight individuals, including multiple doctors, charged with orchestrating major attacks within the country.

An atmosphere of heightened vigilance is evident as police and paramilitary forces undertake surprise inspections of passengers and their belongings. This step aims to ensure the station's safety and prevent any potential threats.

Additionally, the police in Poonch district are fostering public cooperation by offering a reward of Rs 5 lakh for credible information regarding terrorist activities. Emphasizing confidentiality, authorities are encouraging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities directly linked to aiding terrorists.

