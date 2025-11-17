Left Menu

Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death: A Controversial ICT Verdict

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, has been sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal for her role in the deadly crackdown on student protests. The judgment, delivered ahead of Bangladesh's elections, has been deemed politically motivated by Hasina, who contests the charges from exile in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, was sentenced to death in absentia on Monday. The ruling, delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), accuses her of orchestrating a crackdown on student-led protests last year that resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Hasina, who has taken refuge in India since fleeing Bangladesh amid the unrest, criticized the proceedings as biased and politically driven. She labeled the tribunal a 'rigged' system backed by an unelected government intent on eradicating the Awami League from Bangladesh's political scene.

The tribunal's decision comes at a crucial juncture with parliamentary elections looming. With her party barred from participating, Hasina maintains she is willing to face the charges before the International Criminal Court to seek a fair trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

