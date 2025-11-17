Sabotage on Polish Railway: A Threat to National Security

An explosion on a Polish railway track headed to Ukraine has been labelled an 'unprecedented act of sabotage' by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday. Tusk stated that the incident presented a potential tragedy and vowed to capture those at fault.

The explosion comes amidst a surge of arson and cyberattacks affecting Poland and other European nations since the onset of the Ukraine war. Poland, a crucial hub for aid to Kyiv, has previously blamed Russia, although Moscow denies involvement in any sabotage activities.

In response to the blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line, which could have severe security implications, Polish authorities have initiated an investigation. The route in question is also utilized for transporting weapons to Ukraine, underscoring its strategic value.

(With inputs from agencies.)