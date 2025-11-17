Ukraine Boosts Defense with Historic French Rafale Jet Deal
In a strategic move to enhance Ukraine's defense, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy finalized an agreement with France to acquire 100 Rafale warplanes. This comes amidst intensifying Russian attacks. The deal, underscored by a historic letter of intent, aims to boost Ukraine's combat and air defense capabilities significantly.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant defense agreement with France on Monday, securing 100 Rafale fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's long-term military capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.
During a visit to Paris, Zelenskiy held discussions with President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders formalized their commitment by signing a letter of intent in front of a Rafale jet at Villacoublay military airport. This deal underscores efforts to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation and air defense capabilities.
The acquisition of these jets, part of a broader 10-year aviation strategy, reveals France's continued support for Ukraine, despite internal challenges. France aims to enhance Ukraine's defenses with additional Mirage fighters and SAMP/T air-defense systems as part of a coalition ensuring long-term military aid to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Proposes Military Talks to Clarify DMZ Boundary
Zelenskiy and Macron Forge Historic Defence Accord in Paris
Supreme Court Upholds Mosque Access Restrictions in Military Quarters
Germany Resumes Military Exports to Israel
Trump says talks with Venezuela a possibility as US ramps up military pressure in Caribbean, reports AP.