Ukraine Boosts Defense with Historic French Rafale Jet Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant defense agreement with France on Monday, securing 100 Rafale fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's long-term military capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

During a visit to Paris, Zelenskiy held discussions with President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders formalized their commitment by signing a letter of intent in front of a Rafale jet at Villacoublay military airport. This deal underscores efforts to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation and air defense capabilities.

The acquisition of these jets, part of a broader 10-year aviation strategy, reveals France's continued support for Ukraine, despite internal challenges. France aims to enhance Ukraine's defenses with additional Mirage fighters and SAMP/T air-defense systems as part of a coalition ensuring long-term military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)