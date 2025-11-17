Left Menu

Ukraine Boosts Defense with Historic French Rafale Jet Deal

In a strategic move to enhance Ukraine's defense, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy finalized an agreement with France to acquire 100 Rafale warplanes. This comes amidst intensifying Russian attacks. The deal, underscored by a historic letter of intent, aims to boost Ukraine's combat and air defense capabilities significantly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant defense agreement with France on Monday, securing 100 Rafale fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's long-term military capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

During a visit to Paris, Zelenskiy held discussions with President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders formalized their commitment by signing a letter of intent in front of a Rafale jet at Villacoublay military airport. This deal underscores efforts to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation and air defense capabilities.

The acquisition of these jets, part of a broader 10-year aviation strategy, reveals France's continued support for Ukraine, despite internal challenges. France aims to enhance Ukraine's defenses with additional Mirage fighters and SAMP/T air-defense systems as part of a coalition ensuring long-term military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

