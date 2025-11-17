Left Menu

Bangladesh Demands Extradition of Leaders from India

Bangladesh has requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who were sentenced to death for their involvement in suppressing a student uprising. Dhaka insists on the extradition under a bilateral treaty, as both leaders are currently in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:49 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh has urged India to extradite two of its former high-ranking officials, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. This request comes after both were sentenced to death for allegedly orchestrating a crackdown on a student uprising.

According to officials in Dhaka, an extradition treaty between the two nations obliges India to comply with the request. The political climate between the neighboring countries could see tensions rise if India hesitates to act on this plea.

Sheikh Hasina, alongside Kamal, fled to India following the violent protests last year. Their extradition could have profound implications on the bilateral relationship and internal politics within Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

