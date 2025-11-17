EPFO Debuts Future-Ready Digital Pavilion at IITF 2025, Showcasing Social Security Vision

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) marked a landmark moment in its institutional journey by unveiling its state-of-the-art pavilion for the first time at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The pavilion was inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of Minister of State for Labour & Employment Sushree Shobha Karandlaje, Central Provident Fund Commissioner Sh. Ramesh Krishnamurthi, senior officials of the ministry, and representatives from key stakeholder groups.

A Milestone in EPFO’s Engagement with Citizens

At the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed deep appreciation for EPFO’s participation in IITF, noting that the organisation's foray into the fair symbolizes a bold shift towards modernisation and public engagement. He described IITF as a premier platform that mirrors India’s economic and developmental progression, and stated that EPFO’s debut reflects its intent to bring social security services closer to the people.

The Minister praised EPFO for evolving from a traditionally paperwork-heavy organisation into a dynamic digital institution. He highlighted that EPFO’s transformation ensures equitable access to provident fund services—covering workers across both formal and informal sectors, in metropolitan centres as well as remote rural regions. This, he noted, reinforces the government’s commitment to financial dignity for every worker.

Strengthening the Digital Ecosystem

Over the past year, EPFO has launched several major upgrades to simplify and accelerate service delivery. The revamped unified portal, redesigned website, digitally enabled claim settlements, real-time grievance redressal mechanisms, and streamlined onboarding processes form the backbone of its renewed digital architecture.

A particularly notable initiative is the enhancement of Digital Life Certificates, enabling pensioners—especially the elderly and persons with disabilities—to submit verifications from home without physical visits to EPFO offices. These steps, Dr. Mandaviya emphasised, demonstrate EPFO’s determination to become a future-ready organisation anchored in transparency, speed, and citizen empowerment.

Pavilion as a Showcase of Technology-Driven Governance

Dr. Mandaviya remarked that the pavilion is more than an exhibition—it's a live demonstration of how public institutions can harness technology to deliver trust and efficiency. The thematic focus, “Future-Ready, Member-Centric, Technology-Driven,” conveys the EPFO’s mission to modernise social security delivery systems in line with India’s broader digital governance vision.

He encouraged visitors—especially youth, small employers, and gig workers—to interact with the services, gain awareness about social security benefits, and understand the transformative role EPFO continues to play in India’s labour ecosystem.

Empowering Visitors Through On-Spot Services

Minister of State Sushree Shobha Karandlaje commended EPFO’s initiative and urged the organisation to offer real-time support to visitors. In response, EPFO officials stationed across the pavilion are providing hands-on assistance including:

UAN generation

Digital Life Certificate submission

EPF/EPS/EDLI scheme awareness

Employer on-boarding and compliance support

Filing of PF claims and Joint Declarations

The pavilion hosts dedicated facilitation zones for pensioners, employers, and new registrants, ensuring that visitors receive personalised support.

A Rich, Interactive Learning Experience

The exhibition is designed to be highly interactive, ensuring that citizens of all age groups can engage meaningfully. Visitors can:

Use touchscreen kiosks to explore service videos, publications, and quizzes

Watch large-format digital displays showcasing EPFO’s impact and processes

Participate in social security awareness corners explaining EPF, EPS, EDLI, PM-VBRY, and the new Employees Enrolment Scheme 2025

To make the pavilion more inclusive and enjoyable, it also features:

Kidz Play Zone

Puppet shows and nukkad natak performances on labour welfare themes

Selfie booths and social-media activities

Painting competitions for children

Exclusive participation gifts and surprise rewards add to the festive learning environment.

A Forward-Looking Vision for Social Security

EPFO’s debut at IITF 2025 represents a significant stride in making social security accessible, understandable, and service-oriented. By integrating modern digital tools with citizen outreach, EPFO aims to strengthen trust, increase enrolment among gig and informal workers, and reinforce its role as a guardian of financial security for India’s workforce.

The pavilion not only celebrates EPFO’s achievements but also reflects its steadfast commitment to supporting the nation’s evolving labour market, ensuring that every worker benefits from a robust and inclusive social security framework.