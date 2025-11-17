Gauteng Hosts Landmark G20 Social Summit to Amplify Global People’s Voices

South Africa will take centre stage on the global platform this week as Gauteng hosts the people-centred G20 Social Summit, an unprecedented gathering designed to give citizens, community leaders, and social partners a direct voice in shaping global policy. The summit, scheduled from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni, marks one of the most inclusive and participatory engagements ever held under the G20 banner.

A National Effort as South Africa Welcomes 5,000 Delegates

Following a site inspection on Sunday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that preparations were in their final stages. She noted that logistical, technical, and security operations had progressed smoothly, reflecting months of coordinated planning among government, civil society, and private sector partners.

“We are ready. It’s all systems go,” Ntshavheni said, expressing confidence in the collaborative efforts behind the event. Delegations from multiple provinces — including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal — have already begun arriving in Gauteng.

The Minister emphasised that the summit embodies an “all hands-on deck” approach, with participation from national, provincial, and local government structures, as well as movements rooted in community activism. More than 5,000 delegates are expected to gather, representing diverse sectors and constituencies across South Africa.

A Summit Designed for the People

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) stressed that this G20 summit is uniquely designed to centre the voices of ordinary people. Unlike traditional high-level G20 meetings dominated by heads of state, the Social Summit prioritises stories, concerns, and lived experiences from communities.

“It’s not just a summit for world leaders — it’s YOUR summit,” GCIS stated. The objective is clear: before global leaders meet to craft economic policies, they must first listen to the people who experience the consequences of those decisions.

This participatory approach ensures that issues such as poverty, inequality, climate justice, and digital access are grounded in real-world contexts rather than abstract policy debates.

Who Will Participate? A Broad Spectrum of Society

The summit brings together a wide network of stakeholders, ranging from international bodies to hyper-local voices. Participants include:

The 14 Official G20 Engagement Groups, such as Business (B20), Labour (L20), Youth (Y20), Women (W20), Civil Society (C20), Think Tanks (T20), Parliament (P20), Science (S20), and Urban (U20) representatives

Informal interest groups, including Values20 and interfaith organisations

Civil society organisations, from grassroots formations to global NGOs

Community organisers, local traders, students, social justice activists, and innovators

Provincial consultations and thematic roundtables, ensuring accessible participation for all communities

This breadth of engagement ensures that voices seldom heard in global forums — including informal workers, rural communities, women’s groups, and youth networks — gain direct representation in international policymaking.

Themes Shaping the Future of Global Social Policy

Guided by South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme, Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, the summit will explore several high-impact global priorities:

Fighting Hunger and Poverty: Strategies to ensure food security amid rising global instability and climate-related disruptions

Climate Action and Justice: Approaches to protect vulnerable communities from environmental degradation while promoting sustainable development

Equality and Inclusion: Addressing systemic disparities across gender, race, geography, and economic class

Job Creation and Skills Development: Facilitating youth empowerment, entrepreneurial growth, and local economic opportunities

Digital Inclusion: Bridging the global digital divide to ensure equitable access to technology and innovation

Sustainable Finance: Promoting fair, responsible economic systems that uplift societies rather than entrench inequality

These themes reflect pressing global challenges intensified by economic uncertainty, climate change, and social fragmentation. The summit aims not only to reflect on these issues but to generate tangible policy recommendations for G20 leaders.

South Africa’s Historic G20 Presidency: Elevating African Voices

For the first time in G20 history, South Africa holds the G20 Presidency — a moment that positions both the country and the broader African continent at the forefront of global leadership. The Social Summit is a cornerstone of this presidency, enabling African perspectives to guide discussions on social justice, sustainable development, and inclusive economic growth.

GCIS highlighted that South Africa’s presidency is founded on the spirit of Ubuntu — a recognition of shared humanity and interdependence. This principle underpins the summit’s objective of embedding compassion, dignity, and community-driven solutions into global governance.

Shaping a People-Driven Future

Minister Ntshavheni explained that the G20 Social Summit is a space where ordinary citizens can influence international priorities. With leaders of the world’s most powerful economies soon to convene for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Social Summit ensures that policy decisions are informed by the needs and realities of the people they affect.

“It’s not only governments that decide the future; it is ordinary citizens,” the Minister said. “Everybody will be contributing to shaping the future of the world for the sake of our children.”

By hosting this summit, South Africa signals its commitment to strengthening global democracy, empowering marginalised communities, and redefining how international policy is shaped.