Amit Shah Vows Justice for Delhi Blast: Culprits Will Be Tracked to 'Patal'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to bring to justice those responsible for the Delhi blast, asserting they would be found even from 'Patal'. He emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism and stressed the need for increased Fast Track Special Courts for crimes against women and children.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a firm pledge on Monday to hunt down those behind the Delhi blast, assuring that the culprits would be located even from the depths of 'Patal' (netherworld) and subjected to the strongest measures of justice.
During the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting, Shah emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the government's dedication to eradicating terrorism at its roots. He reiterated that the nation's judicial system would deliver thorough punishment to those responsible for the recent Delhi bomb incident.
Shah highlighted ongoing challenges like delays in justice for women's and children's crimes, emphasizing the need for swift investigations. He advocated for an increase in Fast Track Special Courts, asserting that crimes against women and children cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.
