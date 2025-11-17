Ex-ULFA Commander Rajkhowa Granted Bail in Decades-Old Kidnapping Case

A local court in Karbi Anglong has granted bail to Dristi Rajkhowa, a former top commander of the banned ULFA(I). He was charged in a 1993 kidnapping case involving a railway contractor, Kanhialal Gupta, who was abducted by ULFA militants but later released without harm.

The issue dates back over 30 years, with police filing the charge-sheet in 2001. The court saw the case fit for deliberation under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and passed it on to a special court. Rajkhowa, who had surrendered, appeared to address an outstanding arrest warrant.

Despite his prior surrender and joining the BJP, Rajkhowa was taken to court for clarification. His lawyer argued about his lack of summons, leading the court to grant bail set at Rs 1 lakh, along with two sureties. Rajkhowa, known for his past as an explosives expert, thus finds relief in this pending legal matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)