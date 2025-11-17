Left Menu

Ex-ULFA Commander Rajkhowa Granted Bail in Decades-Old Kidnapping Case

A court in Karbi Anglong granted bail to former ULFA(I) commander Dristi Rajkhowa in a 1993 kidnapping case involving a railway contractor. The court found the case under TADA appropriate and allowed bail after Rajkhowa appeared before the court to recall a warrant and request bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:19 IST
Ex-ULFA Commander Rajkhowa Granted Bail in Decades-Old Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Karbi Anglong has granted bail to Dristi Rajkhowa, a former top commander of the banned ULFA(I). He was charged in a 1993 kidnapping case involving a railway contractor, Kanhialal Gupta, who was abducted by ULFA militants but later released without harm.

The issue dates back over 30 years, with police filing the charge-sheet in 2001. The court saw the case fit for deliberation under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and passed it on to a special court. Rajkhowa, who had surrendered, appeared to address an outstanding arrest warrant.

Despite his prior surrender and joining the BJP, Rajkhowa was taken to court for clarification. His lawyer argued about his lack of summons, leading the court to grant bail set at Rs 1 lakh, along with two sureties. Rajkhowa, known for his past as an explosives expert, thus finds relief in this pending legal matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates E-Transmission of Witness Statements for Video Conferencing

Supreme Court Mandates E-Transmission of Witness Statements for Video Confer...

 India
2
India's Export Downturn Amid High US Tariffs and Record Trade Deficit

India's Export Downturn Amid High US Tariffs and Record Trade Deficit

 India
3
Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory

Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory

 India
4
16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadership

16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadershi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025