Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Worries

A 47-year-old man from South Dum Dum, distressed over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, was found hanging from a tree near his home. Baidyanath Hazra's family claimed that he had been anxious despite being included in the current rolls, as he lacked old documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:36 IST
  • India

A South Dum Dum resident was discovered hanging from a tree on Monday morning, with officials linking the death to ongoing electoral roll revisions. The deceased, 47-year-old Baidyanath Hazra, had reportedly been distressed over his name's absence from the 2002 electoral rolls.

Hazra, a driver living on RN Guha Road, had lived with his wife and two children. Concerns arose primarily due to missing documentation caused by his parents' early demise, despite his current inclusion in the electoral rolls. Family members shared that Hazra had not been eating and had disappeared from home around 2 am on Sunday.

His absence ended tragically when neighbors discovered his body the following morning. The police have since sent the body for post-mortem to establish further details. The incident highlights the stress surrounding official documentation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

