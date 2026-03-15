CEC Gyanesh Kumar congratulates BLOs for doing good work during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:19 IST
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CEC Gyanesh Kumar congratulates BLOs for doing good work during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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