West Bengal Polls: Citizenship Anxiety and Political Uncertainty

As West Bengal gears up for polls, the political scene is highly charged with multiple key issues influencing campaign strategies. The post-SIR electoral roll revision, which saw nearly 63.66 lakh voter list omissions, has introduced a wave of uncertainty, dramatically altering the state's electoral scenario.

Infiltration tops the BJP's agenda, with Prime Minister Modi's recent remarks placing illegal immigration at the forefront of the party's campaign. Allegations of political patronage in facilitating illegal migration have intensified the BJP's criticism of TMC, setting the stage for a contentious election period.

Corruption and law and order, particularly concerning women's safety, remain major talking points. The BJP and TMC continue to spar over minority appeasement, polarisation, and governance, indicating that religion and identity could play a pivotal role in shaping the election's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)