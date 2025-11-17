Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Review Disputed Rs 30,000 Crore Will

The Delhi High Court has issued notices in a case involving Karisma Kapoor's children, who are challenging the authenticity of their late father Sunjay Kapur's alleged will. They claim the document, worth Rs 30,000 crore, is forged. The court has scheduled further proceedings for December 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:07 IST
Delhi High Court to Review Disputed Rs 30,000 Crore Will
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Priya Kapur, widow of late Sunjay Kapur, following a plea by Karisma Kapoor's children for the inspection of their father's alleged will. The court is in the process of examining the testament, slated as a pivotal document claiming assets worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Notices have been served to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, executor of the disputed will, mandating replies within three weeks. As per the plaintiffs, the purported will featuring their father's estate is reportedly fabricated, with accusations of forgery directed at Priya Kapur.

The legal battle is intensifying, with the children seeking both the original will for scrutiny and an interim injunction to prevent mismanagement of their father's estate. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 16, as the authenticity of the signature remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Australia's Growing Defence Partnership with India

Strengthening Ties: Australia's Growing Defence Partnership with India

 India
2
Delhi Chief Minister Calls for Regional Cooperation to Combat Pollution and Water Scarcity

Delhi Chief Minister Calls for Regional Cooperation to Combat Pollution and ...

 India
3
Jake Weatherald Reflects on 'Cool Experience' Training with Cricket Legends Ahead of Ashes Debut

Jake Weatherald Reflects on 'Cool Experience' Training with Cricket Legends ...

 Australia
4
Railway Explosions in Poland: Sabotage & Geopolitical Tensions

Railway Explosions in Poland: Sabotage & Geopolitical Tensions

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025