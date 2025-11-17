Delhi High Court to Review Disputed Rs 30,000 Crore Will

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Priya Kapur, widow of late Sunjay Kapur, following a plea by Karisma Kapoor's children for the inspection of their father's alleged will. The court is in the process of examining the testament, slated as a pivotal document claiming assets worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Notices have been served to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, executor of the disputed will, mandating replies within three weeks. As per the plaintiffs, the purported will featuring their father's estate is reportedly fabricated, with accusations of forgery directed at Priya Kapur.

The legal battle is intensifying, with the children seeking both the original will for scrutiny and an interim injunction to prevent mismanagement of their father's estate. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 16, as the authenticity of the signature remains contentious.

