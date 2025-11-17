Supreme Court Enforces Eco-Sensitive Zones Around Tiger Reserves
The Supreme Court of India has mandated the establishment of Eco-Sensitive Zones around tiger reserves nationwide within one year and banned mining activities within a kilometer of these zones. The verdict includes restoration measures for Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve and strict controls over safari activities, ensuring ecological preservation.
The Supreme Court of India has issued a landmark verdict mandating the notification of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) around all tiger reserves within a year. This significant move aims to protect vulnerable ecosystems by banning mining activities within a kilometer of these critical areas.
In the directive, the Supreme Court specifically highlighted the urgent need for restoration efforts in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve. The Uttarakhand government is tasked with demolishing unauthorized constructions and addressing environmental damage caused by illegal activities.
Furthermore, the ruling establishes stringent guidelines for safari operations, restricting them to non-core areas and emphasizing the need for rescue and rehabilitation centers for conflict-tigers. This ensures that conservation efforts prioritize ecological integrity across regions.
