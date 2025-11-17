Delhi Chief Minister Calls for Regional Cooperation to Combat Pollution and Water Scarcity

In a call for regional solidarity, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged neighboring states to join forces in addressing critical environmental concerns, including air pollution from stubble burning and the insufficiency of Yamuna River water. Speaking at the Northern Zonal Council meeting, she pressed for unified efforts in tackling these shared challenges.

Gupta highlighted that while some states have made progress in crop-residue management, Punjab's contribution to air pollution remains significant. She requested a renegotiation of the 1994 water-sharing agreement to meet Delhi's rising demands and called for faster development of key dam projects for mutual benefit.

Additionally, Gupta urged cooperation in maintaining water infrastructures like the Munak Canal and emphasized Delhi's initiative towards a fully electric bus fleet. She endorsed collective participation from the Centre and states, championing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cooperative federalism to solve pressing regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)