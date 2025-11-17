Left Menu

Political Scion and Policeman Booked for Brazen Assault

Former BJP MLA's son and a constable have been charged with assaulting a man in Haridwar. The victim alleged the duo threatened his life following a road dispute. Police have suspended the constable and seized the vehicles involved. The MLA's son has been summoned, and further charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:25 IST
Political Scion and Policeman Booked for Brazen Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile case, the son of a former BJP MLA along with a constable has been accused of assaulting and threatening a man in Haridwar. The police confirmed the charges on Monday following a complaint.

According to the complainant, R Yashovardhan, the incident occurred Friday night when his car was forced to stop by two SUVs attempting to overtake near Pacific Mall. The alleged assailants, including one in police uniform, purportedly abused Yashovardhan and issued death threats.

Identified as Divya Pratap Singh, the son of ex-MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', and constable Rajesh Singh, the accused faced additional charges under the Arms Act. Singh has been summoned to record his statement, and the police have taken serious measures, including suspending the constable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

FEMA Head Resignation Sparks Discussion Amidst Storm Season

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

Controversy Erupts Over Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence in Bangladesh

 India
3
Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Serbian Mother Ends Hunger Strike Amid Rising Protests

Serbian Mother Ends Hunger Strike Amid Rising Protests

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025