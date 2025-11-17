Political Scion and Policeman Booked for Brazen Assault

In a high-profile case, the son of a former BJP MLA along with a constable has been accused of assaulting and threatening a man in Haridwar. The police confirmed the charges on Monday following a complaint.

According to the complainant, R Yashovardhan, the incident occurred Friday night when his car was forced to stop by two SUVs attempting to overtake near Pacific Mall. The alleged assailants, including one in police uniform, purportedly abused Yashovardhan and issued death threats.

Identified as Divya Pratap Singh, the son of ex-MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', and constable Rajesh Singh, the accused faced additional charges under the Arms Act. Singh has been summoned to record his statement, and the police have taken serious measures, including suspending the constable.

(With inputs from agencies.)