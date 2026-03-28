Accidental Discharge: Policeman Injured in Shopian

A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district sustained an injury following an accidental firearm discharge by a colleague. The incident occurred at the district police office and involved Constable Ashiq Hussain, who worked as a canteen attendant.

According to officials, Hussain suffered a bullet wound in his lower abdomen when his colleague's rifle discharged unexpectedly inside the canteen. This unforeseen incident emphasized the importance of firearm safety even among trained professionals.

Following the accident, Hussain was promptly admitted to the 92 Base Hospital operated by the Army for necessary medical treatment. The authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)