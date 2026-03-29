Policeman Nabbed in Bribery Scandal in Anantnag

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a police officer in Anantnag district on charges of bribery.

The officer, Special Police Official Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, was stationed at Larnoo police station. He is accused of demanding Rs 18,000 from a load carrier owner in exchange for releasing transportation documents seized in a routine check.

The ACB laid a strategic trap following a complaint, resulting in Bhat being caught red-handed during the act of bribery. Authorities recovered the bribe money on-site, leading to his immediate arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)