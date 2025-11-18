Controversy at Jim Corbett Park: Are New Local Gypsy Operators Being Unfairly Excluded?

The Uttarakhand High Court has requested clarification from the director of Jim Corbett National Park regarding allegations from a public interest litigation (PIL) that newly registered local vehicle owners are being excluded from providing services in the park.

The court has instructed the director to present a detailed report within 10 days outlining the criteria for registering new vehicle operators. Petitioners Chakshu Kargeti, Savitri Agarwal, and others have argued that permit-holding new operators are being omitted from the park's list.

According to the petitioners, all permit holders, both new and existing, should have equal opportunities to participate in the lottery system for gypsy operators at Jim Corbett Park. They claim the park's exclusion of operators registered in the past two years violates previous court orders and has left many unemployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)