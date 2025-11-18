Left Menu

Netanyahu Addresses Escalating West Bank Violence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to convene cabinet ministers urgently to address and curb recent attacks by Israelis on Palestinians in the West Bank. With international pressure mounting, Netanyahu's action signifies increased government focus on tackling the violence and lawlessness carried out by a minority extremist group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday his intention to urgently gather cabinet ministers to bring Israelis responsible for recent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to justice.

On Monday, reports surfaced of Israelis setting fire to homes and vehicles in Jab'a, a Palestinian village near Bethlehem, following prior attacks on property and civilians in Sa'ir. As international pressure on Israel to halt these incidents grows, Netanyahu's decision to convene cabinet ministers marks a significant step toward addressing the ongoing violence.

Defense Minister Israel Katz separately stated that the government would soon approve funding aimed at significantly impacting efforts to address the violence. The Israeli military has deployed security forces to Jab'a to locate those behind these disturbances. Palestinian officials have called upon the international community to respond promptly to these violations, carried out with alleged governmental backing.

