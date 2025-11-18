Netanyahu Addresses Escalating West Bank Violence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday his intention to urgently gather cabinet ministers to bring Israelis responsible for recent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to justice.

On Monday, reports surfaced of Israelis setting fire to homes and vehicles in Jab'a, a Palestinian village near Bethlehem, following prior attacks on property and civilians in Sa'ir. As international pressure on Israel to halt these incidents grows, Netanyahu's decision to convene cabinet ministers marks a significant step toward addressing the ongoing violence.

Defense Minister Israel Katz separately stated that the government would soon approve funding aimed at significantly impacting efforts to address the violence. The Israeli military has deployed security forces to Jab'a to locate those behind these disturbances. Palestinian officials have called upon the international community to respond promptly to these violations, carried out with alleged governmental backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)