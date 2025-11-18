US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

Legal proceedings dominate the latest U.S. domestic news, with Fannie Mae officials finding no evidence of mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James. A federal judge is urged to dismiss charges due to a perceived lack of evidence.

In a significant resignation, David Richardson, acting head of FEMA, exits amid criticism over his low-profile handling of the Texas flood crisis and amidst the ongoing hurricane season, signaling agency turbulence.

Additionally, U.S. magistrate finds errors in the probe against former FBI chief James Comey, while telecom frauds surface, prompting an investigation after reports of a $400 million deception involving HPS Investment Partners.