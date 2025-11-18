Left Menu

US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

This update highlights key developments in U.S. domestic news, including allegations against Letitia James, the resignation of a FEMA head, legal challenges involving James Comey, and financial fraud in telecoms. It also covers FAA's lift of flight restrictions, Lil Nas X's court appearance, and the DOJ's lawsuit against California's mask ban.

Legal proceedings dominate the latest U.S. domestic news, with Fannie Mae officials finding no evidence of mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James. A federal judge is urged to dismiss charges due to a perceived lack of evidence.

In a significant resignation, David Richardson, acting head of FEMA, exits amid criticism over his low-profile handling of the Texas flood crisis and amidst the ongoing hurricane season, signaling agency turbulence.

Additionally, U.S. magistrate finds errors in the probe against former FBI chief James Comey, while telecom frauds surface, prompting an investigation after reports of a $400 million deception involving HPS Investment Partners.

