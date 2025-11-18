Colombia's human rights catastrophe intensified as Iris Marín, the nation's ombudswoman, called on President Gustavo Petro to halt airstrikes against rebel factions. The plea follows revelations that government airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least five teenagers during October and November in ongoing operations against insurgents.

In her public address, Marín expressed grave concern over the October strikes in Arauca and Guaviare provinces which claimed the lives of several forcibly recruited minors. A subsequent inquiry by military prosecutors seeks to verify adherence to international law in these incidents, casting a spotlight on the tragic loss of youth amidst armed conflicts.

While the Colombian government acknowledges the fatalities, officials refuse to suspend military efforts, instead attributing blame to criminal organizations coercing children into service. President Petro emphasized continuing operations, arguing such measures protect soldiers and civilians from heavily armed militants intent on violence.