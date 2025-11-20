Left Menu

Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran's Chabahar Port

Afghanistan's Taliban government urged India on Thursday to scale up trade and open cargo hubs in its territory, as it strengthens ties with New Delhi and seeks alternatives to Pakistan after repeated border clashes and closures. During talks, Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi, the Taliban's commerce minister, also asked India to help set up scheduled shipping services to move Afghan goods through the Indian-operated Chabahar Port in Iran, his ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:14 IST
Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran's Chabahar Port

Afghanistan's Taliban government urged India on Thursday to scale up trade and open cargo hubs in its territory, as it strengthens ties with New Delhi and seeks alternatives to Pakistan after repeated border clashes and closures.

During talks, Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi, the Taliban's commerce minister, also asked India to help set up scheduled shipping services to move Afghan goods through the Indian-operated Chabahar Port in Iran, his ministry said. Landlocked Afghanistan has redirected more goods to Iran and Central Asia in recent months after armed clashes shut key crossings with Pakistan.

Azizi met India's Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, in New Delhi and discussed investment, joint ventures and expanding opportunities for Afghan exporters, the Afghan commerce ministry said. Azizi also suggested India develop dry ports in Afghanistan's southwestern Nimroz province bordering Iran, and ease cargo processing at Nhava Sheva, India's largest container port near Mumbai, the ministry added.

Afghan officials told Reuters last week that shipments have been growing faster through Iran and Central Asia than through the Pakistan corridor as repeated border closures disrupt its main transit route. Azizi sought to speed up the process for Afghan traders getting visas and proposed cooperation in pharmaceuticals, cold storage, fruit processing, industrial parks and SME centres, his ministry said.

India's Prasada said on X that the talks reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he discussed expanding trade and connectivity and reiterated India's support for Afghanistan's development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

 Australia
2
ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

 India
3
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
4
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025