Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

A 28-year-old man was killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle rammed his motorcycle from behind near Wadgaon Dhok crossroads in Gevrai tehsil on the district, police said.The incident took place on Dhule-Solapur highway at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:25 IST
A 28-year-old man was killed on the spot after an unidentified vehicle rammed his motorcycle from behind near Wadgaon (Dhok) crossroads in Gevrai tehsil on the district, police said.

The incident took place on Dhule-Solapur highway at around 8 pm on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Akshay Bhagwat Narwade (28), resident of Devpimri in Gevrai tehsil.

Narwade had travelled to Ranjani on Wednesday for some work. He was returning to his village on his motorcycle when the speeding vehicle hit him. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

