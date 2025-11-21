Ukraine’s military dismisses Russian statement on situation in Kupiansk, other areas

Ukraine's military on Thursday dismissed statements by the chief of Russia's general staff that Moscow's forces had seized the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and controlled large sections of the towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.

"The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces hereby announces that Kupiansk is under the control of Ukraine's defence forces," the Ukrainian general staff said in a late evening bulletin.

"Also untrue are statements suggesting that 80% of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region has been captured and 70% of the city of Pokrovsk."

