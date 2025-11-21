Ukraine’s military dismisses Russian statement on situation in Kupiansk, other areas
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 02:00 IST
Ukraine's military on Thursday dismissed statements by the chief of Russia's general staff that Moscow's forces had seized the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and controlled large sections of the towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.
"The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces hereby announces that Kupiansk is under the control of Ukraine's defence forces," the Ukrainian general staff said in a late evening bulletin.
"Also untrue are statements suggesting that 80% of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region has been captured and 70% of the city of Pokrovsk."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island
Trump plan to end Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia
UPDATE 3-Russian forces take Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official says, Ukraine denies it
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
US draft peace proposal to end Ukraine war calls for ceding land to Russia and limiting size of Ukraine military, reports AP.