Left Menu

Ukraine’s military dismisses Russian statement on situation in Kupiansk, other areas

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 02:00 IST
Ukraine’s military dismisses Russian statement on situation in Kupiansk, other areas

Ukraine's military on Thursday dismissed statements by the chief of Russia's general staff that Moscow's forces had seized the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and controlled large sections of the towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.

"The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces hereby announces that Kupiansk is under the control of Ukraine's defence forces," the Ukrainian general staff said in a late evening bulletin.

"Also untrue are statements suggesting that 80% of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region has been captured and 70% of the city of Pokrovsk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
2
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
3
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
4
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025