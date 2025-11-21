UP court sentences man to 25-year prison term in rape case
A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2023.
Special Judge Pratham Kant on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict Shiva Maurya, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.
According to the prosecution, the minor girl had gone to a government hospital in Khejuri on March 23, 2023, to get medicines when Maurya kidnapped and raped her.
Based on a complaint filed by the girl's uncle, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in court.
