UP: BJP MLA stages protest against police over 'bribery' in Lucknow; two cops sent to lines

BJP MLA from the Bakshi Ka Talab constituency in Lucknow, Yogesh Shukla, on Friday said he staged a protest at the Mahigawan police station after alleging that policemen had demanded a bribe to return a recovered mobile phone.

According to officials, a sub-inspector and a constable were sent to the lines late Thursday night after the protest.

Shukla told PTI that a resident of Mahigawan area had lost his mobile phone. On Wednesday, the man received a call from the police station saying the phone had been recovered. When he reached the station, a policeman allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 2,000 to return it.

The MLA said he intervened after the man approached him for help and asked the staff to hand over the device. When the man went back, the policemen allegedly threatened him and denied having the phone.

Shukla further alleged that policemen were issuing challans arbitrarily to meet ''targets'', even when motorists had valid documents.

Citing repeated complaints of corruption, the MLA reached the police station with his supporters on Thursday evening and held a protest. Local residents also gathered, and some raised slogans against the police.

DCP Gopal Krishan Chaudhary spoke to the MLA and assured him of necessary action, after which the situation was brought under control.

Chaudhary later said Sub-Inspector Dhirendra Rai and Constable Pappu Kushwaha, who were accused of demanding money for returning the phone, had been sent to the police lines pending inquiry.

