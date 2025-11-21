EU's Kallas: EU supports any peace plan for Ukraine bringing lasting and just peace
The European Union would support any peace plan for Ukraine as long as it brings a lasting and just peace and if it involves Ukraine and the EU, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday.
"As for the peace plan we understand the President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy has been presented with, we have always said for any plan to work it needs to be with Ukraine and the Europeans on board," she said in a speech in Brussels.
