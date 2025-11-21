Left Menu

Man travels by hanging on car bonnet after driver tries to flee in Kerala's Thrissur

During the altercation, Backer attempted to drive away in the car.To block the attempt, Solaman stood in front of the vehicle. But Backer moved the car, and Solaman clung to the bonnet. Despite repeated pleas, Backer did not stop the vehicle, which moved for over five kilometres, police said.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 21-11-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 14:36 IST
Man travels by hanging on car bonnet after driver tries to flee in Kerala's Thrissur
  • Country:
  • India

The owner of a car was forced to travel several kilometres hanging on to its bonnet after a man allegedly attempted to run him over at Erumapetty here on Friday, police said.

According to police, the car was being driven by Backer of Thrissur, who had rented the vehicle from Solaman of Aluva in September.

Police officials said Backer failed to return Solaman's two cars, following which a complaint was lodged against him.

Backer later promised to give his land instead of returning the vehicles, but he did not fulfil the promise.

On Friday morning, Solaman saw Backer in the Erumapetty area and confronted him. During the altercation, Backer attempted to drive away in the car.

To block the attempt, Solaman stood in front of the vehicle. But Backer moved the car, and Solaman clung to the bonnet. Despite repeated pleas, Backer did not stop the vehicle, which moved for over five kilometres, police said. People who witnessed the scene intercepted the vehicle and alerted the police.

Erumapetty police said they have registered a case for dangerous driving and have arrested Backer.

Further investigation is ongoing, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025