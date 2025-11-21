2 held for cheating women with fake currency bundles by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly cheated women by luring them with fake currency bundles and fleeing with their jewellery, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Anil (34) and Suraj (22). Police said that Anil is a history-sheeter and both are residents of Sultanpuri.

''Acting on a tip-off, a team apprehended them from Uttam Nagar on November 7. We received information that they used to target women by showing them fake bundles of currency and persuading them to hand over their jewellery,'' said the police officer.

Police recovered two pistols, two live cartridges, a fake cash bundle and jewellery from their possession.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

