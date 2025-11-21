EU to advocate for stronger WTO as it bets for rules-based trade, says Von der Leyen
Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:28 IST
The European Union still bets on rules-based world trade and will advocate for a stronger, reformed and more relevant World Trade Organization at the G20 summit, EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Friday.
She added the EU is working non-stop to seal trade deals with India, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia.
