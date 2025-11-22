Pope Leo Accepts Spanish Bishop's Resignation Amid Abuse Allegations

Pope Leo has accepted the resignation of Bishop Rafael Zornoza, who faces allegations of sexual abuse involving a teenage boy in the 1990s. The Vatican made the announcement on Saturday, without directly mentioning the allegations against the bishop.

Zornoza, who has led the Diocese of Cadiz y Ceuta since 2011, is now the first Spanish Catholic bishop publicly known to be under Vatican investigation for such accusations. Despite being a year beyond the traditional retirement age for bishops, his resignation signals the Vatican's increasing scrutiny over abuse claims.

Globally, the Catholic Church continues to grapple with scandals of abuse and cover-ups, significantly impacting its credibility. In response, Pope Leo, elected in May, has prioritized meetings with abuse survivors, highlighting his commitment to addressing the Church's troubled past.

