37 Maoists Surrender in Telangana, Respond to Chief Minister's Appeal

In Telangana, 37 Maoists, including key leaders, surrendered to authorities. Influenced by government appeals and internal strife, they handed over weapons and ammunition. The surrender follows outreach efforts by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The event marks a significant step in ongoing anti-Maoist operations in the region.

Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:49 IST
37 Maoists Surrender in Telangana, Respond to Chief Minister's Appeal
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, 37 Maoists, including senior cadres, surrendered to Telangana's Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Saturday. The group consisted of various committee members from the CPI (Maoist), including high-ranking state leaders.

The surrender followed an appeal by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, encouraging Maoists to abandon their armed struggle and integrate into society. According to DGP Reddy, sustained government operations and internal conflicts among Maoists contributed to this mass surrender. The surrendered also handed over significant arms and ammunition.

This event underscores the challenges faced by the CPI (Maoist) and marks a significant victory in the state's ongoing campaign against Maoist insurgency. Authorities remain hopeful for further surrenders, emphasizing the government's commitment to peace-building initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

