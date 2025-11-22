European Leaders Critique U.S. Peace Plan for Ukraine
European leaders express concern over a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, highlighting the need for additional work on the proposal due to its potential to weaken Ukraine's defenses and leave it vulnerable to Russian attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:08 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
European leaders issued a joint statement on Saturday critiquing a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. The 28-point proposal seeks to end the ongoing conflict with Russian forces that began in 2022.
The leaders conveyed apprehension about certain aspects of the plan, particularly the limitations it places on Ukraine's armed forces.
They stressed that these limitations could leave Ukraine vulnerable and emphasized the need for further work on the proposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Villages
UPDATE 3-Russian forces take Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official says, Ukraine denies it
UPDATE 2-Russian forces captured Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official tells Putin
Strategic Advances: Russian Forces Capture Eastern Ukrainian Settlements