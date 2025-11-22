Left Menu

European Leaders Critique U.S. Peace Plan for Ukraine

European leaders express concern over a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, highlighting the need for additional work on the proposal due to its potential to weaken Ukraine's defenses and leave it vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
European leaders issued a joint statement on Saturday critiquing a U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. The 28-point proposal seeks to end the ongoing conflict with Russian forces that began in 2022.

The leaders conveyed apprehension about certain aspects of the plan, particularly the limitations it places on Ukraine's armed forces.

They stressed that these limitations could leave Ukraine vulnerable and emphasized the need for further work on the proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

