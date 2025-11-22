Mass Abduction at St. Mary's School: A Harrowing Recurrence of Violence in Niger State

In a devastating incident, gunmen abducted 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers from St. Mary's School, a Catholic institution in Niger state, Nigeria. This assault on education underscores the ongoing security crisis in the region and raises significant concerns about the safety of schools in conflict zones.

The account of those missing was revised after the Christian Association of Nigeria conducted a thorough verification process. The victims, both male and female, aged 10 to 18, were seized in Niger's remote Papiri community. The abduction mirrored a similar event in Kebbi state's Maga town, with tactical squads now deployed to rescue the captives.

Amid ongoing tensions, officials refuted claims that the school had resumed operations, citing the directive to close schools due to security alerts. Niger state authorities, in an effort to prevent further kidnappings, have closed all schools indefinitely, a move that highlights the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)