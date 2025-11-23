U.S. Prepares New Phase in Venezuela Strategy Amid Tensions

The United States is reportedly set to embark on a new phase of operations concerning Venezuela, according to insights from four U.S. officials. This move comes amid mounting tensions between Washington and President Nicolas Maduro's government.

While the exact details of the operations are undetermined, covert activities are anticipated to be a primary component. The Trump administration's strategy includes considerations for overthrowing Maduro as they respond to his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, despite his denials. U.S. forces have also been active in the region, focusing on counter-narcotics operations.

Amidst these tensions, the U.S. plans to designate the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist organization, which could open new avenues for action against Maduro. The Pentagon has coordinated with the CIA and the White House, though specific outcomes or diplomatic engagements remain uncertain. The deployment of significant U.S. military assets, such as the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, underscores the gravity of the situation.

