Fugitive Manager Nabbed in Corruption Case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested Ponnan N, a former Kerala Supplyco Maveli store manager, for evading a five-year sentence in a corruption case. Convicted for misappropriating 120 quintals of sugar, Ponnan was apprehended in Cherthala after fleeing post-verdict. He faces rigorous imprisonment and fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) successfully apprehended Ponnan N, a former manager involved in a significant corruption case, after he evaded a court-ordered sentence, officials reported on Sunday.

Ponnan was previously convicted for misappropriating 120 quintals of sugar from the Kerala Supplyco Maveli store at Kadakkarappally, resulting in a financial loss of Rs 1.20 lakh to the government. Following a thorough investigation by the Alappuzha Vigilance unit, he was found guilty by the Kottayam Vigilance Court and sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and a Rs two lakh fine.

Despite appealing the decision, the Kerala High Court only reduced his imprisonment to five years, maintaining the fine. After failing to surrender as directed, VACB, acting on a tip-off, detained him in Cherthala and presented him to the Kottayam Vigilance Court, where he was remanded into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

