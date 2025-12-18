Trump's Presidential Walk of Fame: A Controversial Legacy

Several months after President Donald Trump initiated the Presidential Walk of Fame, he has further personalized the exhibit with partisan plaques, highlighting his unconventional influence over the White House's historical narrative.

The plaques, adorned with Trumpian rhetoric, portray past presidents in a manner that aligns with Trump's perspective. From referencing "Sleepy Joe" Biden to framing Ronald Reagan as an admirer of a young Trump, the installation reflects his broader efforts to cement a controversial legacy.

Trump's display, strategically located along the West Wing colonnade, provides a tour-ready exhibit for visitors, embodying his attempt to refashion the White House's historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)